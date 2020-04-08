Doctors on call, in this society in Parel

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:50 IST

A co-operative housing society in Parel has set up a system by which its members get the medical help and medicines they need without leaving their homes.

Residents have been encouraged to stay indoors and while maintaining a regular schedule for sanitising the premises, the society has cut down on its staff by 50%.

The managing committee of Veda, a housing society comprising 254 flats, has a WhatsApp group for residents, which includes doctors living in the complex.

“This system has helped senior citizens the most, because they are usually worried about basic medicines and even in case of routine discomforts, they don’t know whom to reach out to as most dispensaries are shut. Now they can put their request to the admin, and the doctor either calls them or visits them,” said Navin Agicha, a Veda resident.

The committee also makes a list of medicines people require on a regular basis and has it delivered by a nearby pharmacy, which delivers the medicines at the complex’s gate every alternate day. Residents come down at designated times to collect deliveries and dispose waste.

“By putting in all measures in place, we are trying to cut down on human interaction as much as possible,” said Pinky Parikh, chairperson of the society. Parikh said common areas, such as lifts and lobbies, are sanitised twice a day and members use toothpicks to press lift buttons.

Additionally, residents are being supplied fresh, organic produce.

“We get vegetables and fruits twice a week directly from Lasalgaon. At least this way, we are contributing in some way to help and aid daily wage earners and farmers in the current situation,” said Rohan Shah, a member of managing committee. A nearby vendor delivers groceries like bread and eggs.