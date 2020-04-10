Doctors violating quarantine norms, allege hospital staff

mumbai

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:12 IST

Doctors from KB Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai’s Bandra (West), who are quarantined in the hospital, are allegedly violating regulations and roaming around freely in the hospital premises in violation of government directive.

In a letter written to on-duty medical officer, staffers complained that hospital doctors admitted in the isolation ward are wondering around and are also visiting hospital canteen frequently.”

Speaking to HT, a staff member said, “If educated doctors are violating quarantine rules, what should we expect from uneducated people? By doing this, they are putting their lives in danger.”

Another staffer said, “Many doctors spend most of their time outside the isolation ward. But no one from hospital administration can dare to tell them about their misbehaviour.”

“After receiving a complaint, we have deployed security staffers at the floor where these doctors are kept in isolation. In addition, we have also given them strict instructions to follow guidelines issued by the Central government,” said Pradeep Jadhav, medical superintendent of the hospital.

Around 40 medical staffers, including 15 doctors, 25 nurses and paramedical staffers of KB Bhabha Hospital, have been quarantined after a woman who died in the hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Swab samples of all medical staffers have been sent to Kasturba Hospital. The results are yet to come. As a part of the procedure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped all non-emergency services at the hospital.