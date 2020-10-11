e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Dogs ‘kidnapped’ from Thane; case against security guard of housing society

Dogs ‘kidnapped’ from Thane; case against security guard of housing society

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:03 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A case has been registered against a security guard of a housing society in Thane for allegedly kidnapping eight street dogs and leaving them at an unknown place in Ambernath. The role of the society members is under scrutiny. Ambernath police are yet to arrest anyone in the case, but investigation is on.

According to Ambernath police, two days ago, animal activists Archana Nair and Mukund Pande approached them with the complaint of eight street dogs being kidnapped. Members of the society allegedly took away these dogs and left them in a different area with the help of a security guard as these dogs were creating dirt inside the society.

Ambernath police station senior police inspector, S Dhumal, said, “We checked the CCTV footage and found three to four times the security guard has taken two dogs each time in an auto rickshaw somewhere. The animal activists on their own found three of the eight dogs in Kalyan. Those three found were injured and in bad condition. Therefore, we have registered a case initially against security guard under IPC Section 428. Further the roles of society members are under scrutiny.”

top news
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In