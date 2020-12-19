Dombivli ground receives facelift

mumbai

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 01:07 IST

The popular Bhagshala ground in Dombivli, lying in a state of neglect for more than three years, has got a facelift, thanks to a local resident and MNS party worker Prahlad Mhatre, 52.

Residents and sportspersons in the city reached out to Mhatre, who also resides in the same area, after their complaints to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fell on deaf ears. He agreed to take up the entire expenses for the ground.

Mhatre spent around ₹90,000 on the ground that sprawls in an area of 4521.50sqm, since the start of this month.

Mhatre visited the ground and found there was no water supply while the seating arrangements were missing. The watering activity at the ground had stopped for three years, causing the ground to dry up and releasing dust, posing problems to the residents.

“The pump room had turned into a dumping ground and was not functional. I decided to buy a new pump instead of repairing the existing one. I also bought a pipe for watering the ground,” said Mhatre.

Mhatre appointed two persons to keep the ground clean by giving them salary from his pocket.

“There were no seating arrangements in the ground. The old benches were broken, so I fitted new ones. I have plans to paint the premises so that the entire ground is beautified,” added Mhatre.

Chandrashekhar Pradhan, 77, who lives nearby, said, “I have been visiting the ground daily since the last 40 years and am happy to see the facelift Mhatre has given it. We had to close our windows to not allow dust from the ground to enter the home. Since the ground is being watered for two hours, that issue is resolved. Several senior citizens go to the ground regularly, all are glad with the change in the ground.”

An officer from Dombivli KDMC office, who did not wish to be named, said, “Under budgetary allocation for the maintenance of the garden in Kalyan-Dombivli, the civic body takes up maintenance and repair works. Due to the Covid pandemic, some work got delayed. However, the repair and maintenance work will be undertaken without further delay.”