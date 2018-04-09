Domestic help nabbed from Jharkhand for stealing valuables in Mumbai worth ₹26 lakh

The Bandra police have arrested a domestic help from Jharkhand who had fled with gold and diamond valuables, collectively worth Rs26.27 lakh, last month from Bandra.

The police recovered a Burberry watch worth Rs75,000 which the accused, Udayprasad Yadav, was wearing.

According to Bandra police, complainant Nadir Nariman Irani, 53, lives on the second floor of a tower located near Mount Mary church. Last year in January, Irani had recruited Yadav through RK Enterprises, a private agency which runs its office in Adarsh Nagar near Oshiwara Park in Andheri.

After working with the Iranis for six months, Yadav left for Bihar. He returned in January 2018 and again started working with them. On March 16, the complainant’s wife had opened their cupboard in Yadav’s presence. The accused saw that valuables were kept in the cupboard.

Read more

The next day Yadav stole the gold, diamond and other valuables and fled the house. The Iranis did not feel anything amiss and thought Yadav had taken leave and would return in some days. It was only a week later, on March 23, the theft came into light, when the complainant searched for his watch in the cupboard.

They then rushed to the Bandra police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Based on some information provided by the complainant, the police managed to trace Yadav to his hometown in Jharkhand.

The police are further probing the case and are attempting to recover rest of the valuables from him. The police also suspect that Yadav may have used the same modus operandi to steal valuables from other houses where he may have worked before.