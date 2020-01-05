e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Don’t be afraid of CAA and NRC, we’re with you, says Sanjay Raut

Don’t be afraid of CAA and NRC, we’re with you, says Sanjay Raut

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2020 01:28 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

eeshanpriya@htlive.com

The Shiv Sena on Saturday assured support to citizens concerned about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a programme organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and the Association of Civil Rights, Shiv Sena MP and editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut, said, “I am saying this on behalf of chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, do not be afraid of this [CAA and NRC], we are with you. Uddhav Thackeray has already told you all this.”

He added that: “Uddhav Thackeray was the first CM to criticise violent government action on students protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia, and equating it with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.” Criticising the Centre’s decision to implement NRC, Raut said the register will affect not only Indian Muslims, but also “around 30% Hindus”.

The programme on Saturday was organised by 18 citizens and social organisations. The Sena MP said he wanted to address the fears among people and saw an opportunity to do so when an Islamic organisation invited him to talk about CAA and NRC at the event. Among other speakers present were retired justice BG Kolse Patil and advocate Mihir Desai.

“Sena is not a party to put any label on patriotism. Patriotism has no religion,” Raut said.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the party is still reeling from the loss of power in the state.

“We have shown Maharashtra to not be afraid. If anyone has worked against these people who create fear, it is Maharashtra,” he said, adding, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas even Sena can do, and we are doing it already in the state.”

top news
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News