Don’t be afraid of CAA and NRC, we’re with you, says Sanjay Raut

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 01:28 IST

The Shiv Sena on Saturday assured support to citizens concerned about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a programme organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and the Association of Civil Rights, Shiv Sena MP and editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut, said, “I am saying this on behalf of chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, do not be afraid of this [CAA and NRC], we are with you. Uddhav Thackeray has already told you all this.”

He added that: “Uddhav Thackeray was the first CM to criticise violent government action on students protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia, and equating it with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.” Criticising the Centre’s decision to implement NRC, Raut said the register will affect not only Indian Muslims, but also “around 30% Hindus”.

The programme on Saturday was organised by 18 citizens and social organisations. The Sena MP said he wanted to address the fears among people and saw an opportunity to do so when an Islamic organisation invited him to talk about CAA and NRC at the event. Among other speakers present were retired justice BG Kolse Patil and advocate Mihir Desai.

“Sena is not a party to put any label on patriotism. Patriotism has no religion,” Raut said.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the party is still reeling from the loss of power in the state.

“We have shown Maharashtra to not be afraid. If anyone has worked against these people who create fear, it is Maharashtra,” he said, adding, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas even Sena can do, and we are doing it already in the state.”