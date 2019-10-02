e-paper
Don’t cut trees indiscriminately, Bombay HC tells BMC, MMRCL

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:07 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday concluded hearing of arguments in the public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the cutting and transplanting of 2,646 trees for the Metro car shed in Aarey.

The division bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and justice Bharati Dangre noted that the authorities should curb indiscriminate cutting of trees. The court reserved its judgement.

The PIL had been filed by activist Zoru Bhathena.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tree authority justified the cutting of 2,268 trees, stating that some of the trees were too big to be transplanted. Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy said experts on the panel had initially suggested that some trees be preserved, but later agreed that they could not be transplanted. Two of the five recommendations made by them were accepted, said Chinoy.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said the Metro was the need of the hour. Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for MMRCL, said it had already planted 20,000 trees in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and hence, the plea of the petitioner should not be considered. MMRCL will maintain the trees for seven years to ensure their survival, it added.

After hearing submissions, the bench said, “Don’t cut so many trees that our future generations do no not know what [a] tree is. We will have to show them photographs...or they will see trees painted on Metro trains.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:07 IST

