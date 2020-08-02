Teachers oppose final-year exam" /> Teachers oppose final-year exam" /> Teachers oppose final-year exam" />
Home / Mumbai News / Don’t defer JEE and NEET-UG exams, say parents, students in online petition

Don’t defer JEE and NEET-UG exams, say parents, students in online petition

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:44 IST
Aspirants of undergraduate engineering and medical courses have been in a tight spot over the past few months since the ongoing lockdown has delayed their all-India entrance exams. The recent announcement of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy (NDA) exam clashing with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam on September 6 has led to speculations that the National Testing Authority (NTA) might once again postpone JEE exams, which left students and parents unhappy.

On Sunday, parents and students started an online petition to not postpone JEE and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exams any further. At present, JEE Mains is scheduled to take place between September 1 and 6 whereas NEET-UG is scheduled to take place on September 13.

By Sunday evening, close to a 1,000 parents and students had signed the online petition. They also took to social media platforms to reach out to the state government, education ministry as well as NTA officials.

“These students have been studying more than 12 hours a day for over two years, and every time the exams get postponed, students are losing hope and concentration,” said a parent.

Many have also suggested that exams be conducted during lockdown in order to ensure that only those involved with the examination be allowed to step out of their houses. “The government can impose a strict lockdown for a day and spread out all entrance exam candidates across several schools and colleges in the state in order to ensure social distancing. Student could also be asked to present a basic Covid report,” suggested another parent.

Some parents have also approached Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, suggesting that any further delay in conducting entrance exams will mentally affect aspirants.

No official word regarding the entrance exams has been released yet.

Teachers oppose final-year exam

The Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation on July 29 filed an intervention in the Supreme Court against the University Grants Commission’s decision to allow final-year exams.

The teachers’ union highlighted that Covid-19 cases in the country and in Maharashtra are increasing and added that conducting final-year exams for lakhs of students will be impossible for universities and teachers.

