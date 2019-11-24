Drug peddler arrested with cannabis worth₹5 lakh in Ulwe

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:47 IST

A 32-year-old man was arrested with around 8 kgs of cannabis worth ₹5.1 lakh from Ulwe.

During patrolling, a special cell under the zonal deputy commissioner of police arrested two men, Ismail Rajpurkar, 20, and Abbas Shaikh, 33, for smoking cannabis in Mamta Mane garden near Nerul bus depot on Tuesday.

The duo was taken into custody and the police started searching for the peddler. Officers learnt about the involvement of Manik Rude, 32. Rude, the police said, allegedly supplied drugs to the duo.

“During investigation, it was established that Rude had a large consignment of drugs following which a team raided his Ulwe apartment,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone I.

During the search, the police found 2 kg of cannabis in Rude’s car parked outside the apartment. The police searched his house and recovered another 5.9kg of cannabis. The police recovered ₹15,200 from his apartment during the raid.

The accused was booked under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been remanded in police custody till November 25.

