e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Drug peddler arrested with cannabis worth₹5 lakh in Ulwe

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old man was arrested with around 8 kgs of cannabis worth ₹5.1 lakh from Ulwe.

During patrolling, a special cell under the zonal deputy commissioner of police arrested two men, Ismail Rajpurkar, 20, and Abbas Shaikh, 33, for smoking cannabis in Mamta Mane garden near Nerul bus depot on Tuesday.

The duo was taken into custody and the police started searching for the peddler. Officers learnt about the involvement of Manik Rude, 32. Rude, the police said, allegedly supplied drugs to the duo.

“During investigation, it was established that Rude had a large consignment of drugs following which a team raided his Ulwe apartment,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone I.

During the search, the police found 2 kg of cannabis in Rude’s car parked outside the apartment. The police searched his house and recovered another 5.9kg of cannabis. The police recovered ₹15,200 from his apartment during the raid.

The accused was booked under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been remanded in police custody till November 25.

.

top news
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News