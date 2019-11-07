Drunk man rams car into bus stop in Thane, injures five

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:07 IST

Thane: A 36-year-old man rammed his car into five people, who were standing at a bus stop, at Teen Haat Naka in Thane on Tuesday.

Two of them were severely injured while three sustained minor injuries.

The car driver was arrested for drink driving.

“On Tuesday, Rakesh Tawade, a resident of Ghatkopar, was going towards Mumbai when he crashed into the people standing at a bus stop. He was caught by passers-by and handed over to the police. He was drunk,” said Anil Mangale, senior police inspector, Naupada police station, Thane.

According to the police, the accident took place around 8.30pm on Tuesday. “The injured have not been identified. One of them is a woman,” said a police officer.

“Sunanda Torane, 56, and Vishwanathan Gopalan, 67, were taken to civil hospital, Thane. The doctors shifted them to hospitals in Mumbai for further treatment. The accused, who works with a private company in Thane, has been arrested and his car seized,” said Mangale.