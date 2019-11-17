e-paper
Drunk trailer driver held for speeding

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:16 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Two police constables averted a mishap after catching an inebriated trailer driver, who was speeding his vehicle in Uran early on Thursday.

Sagar Daki, 34, a constable at Uran police station, was on night duty as beat marshal when he and his colleague were patrolling at Navghar in Uran early on on Thursday.

Around 3.30am, they received a call from the Navi Mumbai police control room.

The police had received information that a trailer was speeding. The caller had managed to get the trailer’s registration number. “We reached the spot and intercepted the trailer at a little distance. When we enquired with the driver about where he was going, his breath was reeking of alcohol. We then got him to alight from the trailer and took him into custody,” Daki said in his report at the Uran police station.

The accused was identified as Anandsingh Jagjitsingh, 33, a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was booked under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and drink driving after he was tested positive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

