Dumper runs over two youngsters in Mumbai; driver booked

The Dahisar police have booked an unidentified truck driver, after two youngsters were killed when a dumper hit their two-wheeler on Friday morning. The incident took place around 6.35am at Dahisar.

One of the victims, Ritesh Gupta, 21, was died immediately from the impact. The other rider, Dhanu Gupta, 22, was taken to the hospital by the locals.

“When the dumper hit the activa, the pillion rider was not wearing a helmet. Ritesh was perceived to be dead at the spot. Dhanu was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said an officer from the Dahisar police station.

“We are currently recording statements of the eye witnesses. Teams have been formed, and we are on the lookout for the unidentified accused,” said the officer.