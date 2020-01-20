e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Duo steals ₹2-L ornaments, one arrested

Duo steals ₹2-L ornaments, one arrested

mumbai Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:10 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 46-year-old man, Sanjay Dattaram Magade, was arrested by the Sion police for cheating a Chembur residence to a tune of ₹1.89 lakh. The police, with the help of CCTV footage, arrested one of the two accused.

According to the police, the complainant, Dinesh Hemdev, 44, in his complaint to police, said the incident took place on December 27, 2019. He was walking through the Sion-Bandra link road at Sion when he was approached by two unidentified people. “They questioned as to why he was wearing jewellery and asked him to remove it and keep it in a bag. On the pretext of helping him, the duo stole his gold ornaments including a chain, ring and bracelet worth ₹1.89 lakhs,” said a police officer.

A case was registered under section 420 and 34 of the IPC.

Lalita Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Sion police station said, “We have recovered the gold ornaments and are in search of the other accused who was involved in the crime. We are also checking their background,” added Gaikwad.

top news
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News