Duo steals ₹2-L ornaments, one arrested

mumbai

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:10 IST

A 46-year-old man, Sanjay Dattaram Magade, was arrested by the Sion police for cheating a Chembur residence to a tune of ₹1.89 lakh. The police, with the help of CCTV footage, arrested one of the two accused.

According to the police, the complainant, Dinesh Hemdev, 44, in his complaint to police, said the incident took place on December 27, 2019. He was walking through the Sion-Bandra link road at Sion when he was approached by two unidentified people. “They questioned as to why he was wearing jewellery and asked him to remove it and keep it in a bag. On the pretext of helping him, the duo stole his gold ornaments including a chain, ring and bracelet worth ₹1.89 lakhs,” said a police officer.

A case was registered under section 420 and 34 of the IPC.

Lalita Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Sion police station said, “We have recovered the gold ornaments and are in search of the other accused who was involved in the crime. We are also checking their background,” added Gaikwad.