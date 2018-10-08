Dutta-Patekar controversy: Akshay Kumar files complaint against morphed clip

Actor Akshay Kumar recently approached the cyber police station at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), alleging that his old video has been edited to make it seem like his views on the ongoing controversy involving actors Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar. The edited video, which was uploaded on YouTube, went viral. Police officers and Akshay’s spokesperson confirmed the actor submitted a complaint on Friday.

According to sources, Kumar’s complaint states that few days ago, the actor was interacting with the media, when he was asked about another actor. However, his complaint alleges that someone edited his answer in a way that it appears as though he is speaking against Dutta.

“The narrative of the video was edited in a way that it looks like Kumar is expressing his views on the Dutta-Patekar controversy, which he never did,” said an officer.

Kumar was alerted about it some days later. The police said he believes that such a video can hurt his reputation. “We tried to search the video on YouTube, but could not get it; probably it was blocked or removed. We have asked him to produce a copy of the video. The inquiry is going on,” said an officer. Another officer said the culprit may face action under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 00:32 IST