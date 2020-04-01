E-bikes come to rescue of chemists, grocers amid lockdown

mumbai

With doorstep deliver taking a hit during the nationwide lockdown, personal e-bikes have come to the rescue of the coronavirus warriors like chemists and local grocery stores.

Bengaluru-based Yulu Bikes is tying-up with essential service suppliers to facilitate hyper-local deliveries in the city and Navi Mumbai. However, unlike its concept of shared mobility, those renting the bikes can keep it for a month to ensure doorstep delivery and sanitisation.

Amit Gupta, CEO of Yulu Bikes said, “Our initiative is to support the corona warriors who are helping deliver essential services to people. Setups like chemists, local grocers can use the bike. Even citizens can use it as a personal vehicle for a month if they are stepping out to buy essentials.”

The mobile application has also been customised wherein only the vehicle owner can unlock the vehicle for the stipulated period. “The idea is to not use it as a shared vehicle during this period,” Gupta added.

The services have already started in Bengaluru with 200 e-bikes. The company will be charging citizens ₹90 per day for the facility. Yulu Bikes was one amongst the top nine teams selected by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in November 2019, when the authority ran a technology-driven challenge to look at smart mobility solutions in the city. It is looking at starting services in Bandra-Kurla Complex soon.