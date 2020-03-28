Edu dept to decide on postponed exams after April 15

mumbai

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:47 IST

In a circular issued on Friday, the state education department announced that after April 15 it will take a call on when the last paper for SSC (class 10) exam will be held. Similarly, the dates for Class 9 and 11 examinations will be announced after the lockdown is lifted.

Earlier, the department had stated that it would take a call on these exams after March 31. But with the extension of the lockdown, these decisions have now been postponed. Last week, the department announced cancellation of exams for Class 1 to Class 8. “A decision would be taken in this regard later, depending on the situation,” read the circular issued on Friday.

Meanwhile, the education department has written to the state government offering all the empty buildings of government and aided schools for people to stay for a few days. “These buildings are currently empty and can house the homeless and migrants who need temporary accommodation,” said a letter sent to the government.

Schools in the state have also been asked to distribute food grains and other essentials stored under the midday meal scheme to students in the coming days.