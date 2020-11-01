e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Eknath Khadse’s escapes unhurt in car accident in Jalgaon

Eknath Khadse’s escapes unhurt in car accident in Jalgaon

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:53 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

Former BJP turned NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s car met with an accident as he was travelling back to his house at Jalgaon on Sunday.

Fortunately, Khadse as well as those travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Khadse in his tweet said he was safe. “Today while travelling from Amalner to Jalgaon, my vehicle met with a minor accident at Dharangaon. Since the speed of the vehicle was less, my driver could control the vehicle due to his presence of mind. I am safe due to your blessings and no one was hurt in this incident,” said Khadse.

Khadse was travelling back to his hometown when a tyre of his vehicle burst. However, his driver was able to control the vehicle.

Khadse was recently in the news as he ended his four decades of association with the BJP. He has joined the NCP in presence of its chief Sharad Pawar. Khadse blamed former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for forcing him out as he was constantly being marginalised by the latter.

top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In