e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Elgar Parishad case: Hany Babu MT sent to judicial custody till Aug 21

Elgar Parishad case: Hany Babu MT sent to judicial custody till Aug 21

mumbai Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:51 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Delhi University (DU) professor Hany Babu MT till August 21, in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

Babu, 54, an associate professor in DU’s department of English, was arrested on July 28. He was produced before the special court on Friday morning, as his custody with the NIA ended. The agency did not seek his further custody and requested the court to remand him in judicial custody, which the court accepted.

According to the prosecution, Babu, who is an activist of Kabir Kala Manch – a cultural organisation in Pune – gave a “provocative presentation” as well as speeches on December 31, 2017, during the Elgar Parishad conclave at Shaniwar Wada, Pune, which led to violence the next day, resulting in the death of one person and a state-wide agitation. The agency also claimed that Babu had links with Manipur-based insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council (KCP-MC). The agency is probing his emails and data recovered from his social media and computers.

NIA also alleged that Babu was closely linked with banned Communist Party of India-Maoist outfit and was involved in raising funds to help Maoists for their release from prisons.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In