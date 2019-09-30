Elphinstone Road stampede: Two years on, friends, family remember their loved ones

mumbai

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:07 IST

Families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the stampede on the Elphinstone Road (renamed Prabhadevi) station foot over bridge on September 29, 2017, paid tribute to their loved ones on Sunday.

Ankita Parab, who lost her younger son, 11-year-old Rohit, mentioned that her family does not have the strength to visit Prabhadevi railway station. Parab’s elder son Aakash was also severely injured in the stampede.

“My husband is only now coming to the terms with the loss of Rohit. We do not visit the railway station. Aakash has recovered and the steel plates that were placed in his body have been removed. He has completed his studies and is now looking for a job,” said Parab.

Senior Western Railway officials also visited the foot overbridge (FoB) and paid their tributes.

The Elphinstone Road FoB stampede on September 29, 2017, is considered the city’s deadliest tragedy on the suburban railway network. It resulted in 23 people losing their lives and 38 others being injured.

