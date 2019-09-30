e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Elphinstone Road stampede: Two years on, friends, family remember their loved ones

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:07 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the stampede on the Elphinstone Road (renamed Prabhadevi) station foot over bridge on September 29, 2017, paid tribute to their loved ones on Sunday.

Ankita Parab, who lost her younger son, 11-year-old Rohit, mentioned that her family does not have the strength to visit Prabhadevi railway station. Parab’s elder son Aakash was also severely injured in the stampede.

“My husband is only now coming to the terms with the loss of Rohit. We do not visit the railway station. Aakash has recovered and the steel plates that were placed in his body have been removed. He has completed his studies and is now looking for a job,” said Parab.

Senior Western Railway officials also visited the foot overbridge (FoB) and paid their tributes.

The Elphinstone Road FoB stampede on September 29, 2017, is considered the city’s deadliest tragedy on the suburban railway network. It resulted in 23 people losing their lives and 38 others being injured.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:07 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News