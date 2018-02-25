Email spoofing: Mumbai businessman loses ₹5.2 lakh to cyber fraudster

A Juhu-based businessman was allegedly duped of Rs5.22 lakh by a fraudster who sent him an email from an address similar to that of a private firm he deals with. The fraudster requested the businessman to send money to a new bank account.

This type of cyber crime is called man-in-the-middle attack.

According to the Andheri police, an FIR was registered with them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act, on February 16, by the 47-year-old businessman who is the director of a medicine manufacturing company in Andheri (East).

The businessman has been running the company since 2006. In 2015, he started buying raw materials from a Hyderabad-based firm. He used to order raw materials through email and the money was sent online after an email communication between him and the firm.

On February 2, the complainant sent an email to the Hyderabad firm asking for raw materials. It is not clear how the accused got to know the details written in this email. The accused made an email address similar to that of the Hyderabad firm and on February 6 replied to the complainant saying money be sent to a different bank account. On February 7, the complainant sent the money to the bank account. After calling up the firm to ascertain if the money had reached them, he was told they never received any money nor had they sent any email to him. The complainant then realised he was duped and the money was delivered to a State Bank of India account in Delhi. “An insider’s hand cannot be ruled out,” said an officer.