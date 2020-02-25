Employee siphons off ₹2.71 crore from firm, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:47 IST

The Malad police on Monday traced and arrested a 33-year-old man from Mehsana, Gujarat, who worked as technical head of a private company in Mumbai, for allegedly siphoning off ₹2.71 crore from the company over a period of six years.

According to Malad police, the arrested accused, Rohit Rathod, 33, is a resident of Dahisar (East).

The company has over 100 employees and provides holiday packages, travel tickets and money transfers. Rathod worked as the technical head of the company since 2010.

The company alleged that Rathod had software to check its payment system. From 2014 till January 2020, Rathod, with the help of his aide, misused the payment system and made changes in the software and siphoned off ₹2.71 crore. As Rathod also played a role in the auditing, he covered his tracks, the company alleged.

The company suspected something amiss and conducted a fresh audit after which Rathod’s role surfaced. When the company’s director called Rathod in his cabin for an explanation in January, Rathod abruptly left from office and never returned. Rathod’s aide who headed the admin department was then called inside the cabin for questioning. Rathod’s aide spilt the beans on him and confessed he too benefited from the fraud.

An FIR was then registered on February 18 for criminal breach of trust and forgery against Rathod and his aide after a complaint by the company’s representative.

During the investigation, the Malad police learnt that a large amount of money from the company was transferred to a bank account of Rothod’s relative. Based on technical evidence, Rathod was traced to Mehsana. Gujarat police nabbed Rathod and handed him over to Malad police. George Fernandes, senior police inspector of Malad police confirmed the arrest. The police are now trying to recover the money from the accused.