Ensure Covid-19 does not spread any further in jails: HC to Maharashtra jail authorities

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:11 IST

Observing that the situation in Arthur Road jail, where 77 inmates and 26 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bombay high court on Friday asked the jail authorities to ensure that the virus does not spread any further.

Justice Bharati Dangre said that the authorities need not be reminded of the rights of inmates to a safe and healthy environment, and even while incarceration they equally enjoy the right to life as those in the outside world.

The judge was hearing a plea filed by an inmate of Arthur Road jail, Ali Akbar Shroff, seeking interim bail on the ground that in light of the precarious situation on account of the spread of Covid-19 in Arthur Road jail he had become more vulnerable.

His counsel, senior advocate Abad Ponda, pointed out that the 43-year-old is a chronic patient of diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure. Ponda added that Shroff also has a sinus problem and required constant medical treatment and supervision.

This medical condition, according to the senior advocate, may prove fatal as persons suffering from hypertension and diabetes are considered more susceptible to the coronavirus and therefore urged the court to release Shroff on temporary bail.

“The situation no doubt is precarious,” said justice Dangre commenting on Linda’s statement that several inmates of Arthur Road jail have tested positive for coronavirus. “If it is true that more than 100 patients have been tested positive in Arthur Road jail, it is for the authorities to arrange for their affairs and to ensure that the inmates presently housed in the jail are not infected by the virus,” the judge added.

She, however, rejected the interim bail plea saying several aged inmates are presently languishing in jail although they are more prone to the virus, as compared to the present applicant. “Since no imminent health impediment is reflected in the case of the present applicant, the application is rejected.”