Even new vehicles must be inspected thoroughly: Transport commissioner to RTOs

Mumbai Alarmed by a high number of casualties on roads and prodded by the Bombay high court, the state government has tightened norms to ensure fitness of vehicles. According to a circular by the state transport commissioner, even new vehicles will be rigorously inspected before allotting them the mandatory fitness certificates.

The circular dated March 3 stated that all regional transport offices (RTO) have to properly carry out tests at the time of registration. The fitness certificates are issued to vehicles after they pass inspection and other tests.

Maharashtra has more than three crore vehicles and 23 lakh new vehicles hit the road annually. More than 13,000 people lost their lives in road accidents.

While hearing a public interest litigation filed by a Pune-based whistle blower, Shrikant Karve, the Bombay high court had recently directed the transport department to conduct fitness tests even of new vehicles, considering the safety of people. It had taken the transport department to task for not conducting fitness tests of new vehicles.

The circular, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, stated that though some tests mentioned in section 62(1) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules are not necessary for new vehicles, those should be conducted considering public interest and road safety.

It further states that barring testing of front light beam, braking, air pollution and steering wheel, other visual inspections can be conducted on the spot. Besides, RTOs were asked to maintain proper records of every new vehicle.

The fitness certificate is mandatory for every commercial (yellow number plate) and non-commercial (white number plate) vehicles at the time of registration. The fitness certificate is valid for 15 years for commercial vehicles, for two years for non-commercial vehicles. It has to be renewed thereafter.

RTO officials, who did not want to disclose their identity as the Assembly session is on, said most RTO offices were conducting fitness tests of new vehicles at the time of registration. “For other vehicles barring trucks and buses that are built on the chassis, the fitness teats were not conducted leniently,” said an RTO official.