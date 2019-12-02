Ex-serviceman held for assaulting cop

mumbai

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:05 IST

A 49-year-old ex-serviceman was arrested for assaulting an on-duty police constable who had gone to the former’s residence to resolve a fight between him and his wife on Friday night.

According to police, the arrested accused Jeetendra Lavand, 49, a resident of Hiranandani in Powai, had served for a short period in the defence forces

On Friday night around 9pm, the police control room received a call from Lavand’s wife who alleged that Lavand was assaulting her. The control room then directed a team of patrolling officers to visit the spot.

Pravin Sawant, 46, a police naik, was part of the team and entered the flat. Upon seeing Sawant, Lavand screamed at him asking why he was there. As Sawant explained that Lavand’s wife had called the control room asking for help, Lavand again started to abuse and beat her. When Sawant intervened, Lavand punched him on the chest, picked slashed his chin with a sharp object, making him bleed. Sawant then alerted the rest of the team, following which Lavand was arrested.

Lavand was produced in a magistrate court on Saturday and was remanded in police custody.

An FIR has been registered against Lavand under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Milind Khetle, assistant commissioner of police, confirmed the development and said, “The injured constable was admitted for treatment. Further action will be initiated against the accused as per the law.”