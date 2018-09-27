Eye on 2019 polls: BJP leaders to meet in Mumbai today to decide strategy

With both Lok Sabha and assembly polls coming up in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party is picking up the pace of its preparations. On Thursday, the party will hold its state executive meeting at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra to discuss strategy and plan for the polls in 2019.

“We are planning a massive outreach programme by bringing out the truth of our government as opposed to theirs (Congress. At the state level, their 15 years versus our four years is the theme for this outreach. We will come out with facts on all key indicators comparing our progress in agriculture, health, education, irrigation, industry etc,” said Sudhir Mungantiwar, senior BJP leader and state finance minister.

The party’s central command has already come out with a similar “47 years versus 47 months” campaign that compares the Congress-led Opposition’s performance to the BJP’s past four years in power.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s top agenda is to retain if not add to the saffron alliance’s 2014 seat tally of 42 out of 48 seats.

However, since the Sena has still not agreed to ally with the BJP, this remains a tough task. Aside from a united opposition, the BJP will also have to tackle the anti-incumbency factor.

On Wednesday, the party’s office bearers, district presidents and Lok Sabha in-charges (each constituency has an in-charge) went into a day-long huddle with the state top brass, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state president Raosaheb Danve, to set the agenda for Thursday’s meeting. “Fadnavis held reviews of the party’s preparation in every district,” said another BJP minister who was present at the meetings.

The BJP’s outreach campaign will go out to all the 92,000 electoral booths that the party has set up in Maharashtra. “Through the year the booths will be activated and given several programmes to run to ensure the booth level workers are in touch with their voters. We want to aggressively counter the Opposition’s lies whether it is on state economics, agriculture investment or employment figures,” said Mungantiwar.

One of the first programmes the BJP will undertake after the state executive meeting is a ‘padyatra’ to celebrate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The month-long walks across all 288 constituencies in the state will see local leaders engage with voters on the government’s decisions and achievements besides undertaking cleanliness drives.

