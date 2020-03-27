Face strict action if you evict doctors or health workers: Maharashtra government on coronavirus outbreak

mumbai

State government has threatened housing societies and flat owners with strict action if they evict doctors or health workers from the premises during the Covid-19 pandemic. The diktat has been issued after the government received numerous complaints from doctors engaged in the treatment of coronavirus-affected people.

Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta directed the administration to issue the circular to authorities on Thursday to take action for ill-treatment to doctors and health workers.

“We have been receiving complaints at our control room about doctors being ill-treated by societies and neighbours. There were a few complaints about doctors being asked either to stay away from their homes during the pandemic or to vacate their rental homes. This has been taken very seriously by the state administration,” said an official from Mantralaya.

The government said doctors can approach police stations in their respective areas and lodge complaints against their landlord or society under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, under which the accused could face imprisonment for up to six months and/or fine up to ₹1,000.

According to an official from the cooperation department, the Epidemic Act empowers all collectors and commissioners with the strictest action. “There is no need to apply provisions under the Maharashtra Cooperation Act as the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act have the strictest provisions in such a scenario,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has warned of action against those attacking doctors and police. “Attack on doctors and police is unfortunate. The state government will not tolerate attack on doctors and police and take strict action against the offenders. I also urge both the people and police to follow self discipline and observe patience,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Pawar has directed the local administration to make arrangements for starting home delivery services of essential commodities to the housing societies to reduce crowding in markets.

“The supplies of all the essential commodities are going on uninterruptedly. Despite that markets are being crowded by the people. This is worrisome. I have directed the local administration to make arrangement to start home delivery services for housing societies to reduce crowding,” Pawar said. (with inputs from Faisal Malik)