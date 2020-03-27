Maha Covid-19 cases stand at 130, 49 cases in Mumbai

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:07 IST

No fresh case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has come to light in Maharashtra since Thursday night, though the total number of positive patients in the state stands at 130 — second only to Kerala at 137.

On Thursday, eight more Covid-19 positive cases were reported, including three from Sangli, and each from Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Pune. A 65-year-old woman, who had tested Covid-19 positive, died on Thursday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to five.

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, is the worst-hit with 49 cases.

The state government has released 18 people, who have fully recovered from the Covid-19 disease, said public health minister Rajesh Tope. “This shows that Covid-19 is a curable disease and there is no need to panic. The state government is doing its best to control the outbreak,” Tope said.

The state government has got permission from the Centre to start Covid-19 testing facilities at eight private laboratories and 11 government-run institutions across Maharashtra. At present, the state has testing facilities at only three places — Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur.

State medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said the decision to increase facilities will help take the testing capacity up to 4,000 people a day. Deshmukh said that the government is trying to further enhance the capacity for testing “to be ready to deal with any emergency”.

The state government has decided that the shops selling essential commodities and pharmacies will remain open 24x7 in a bid to reduce serpentine queues.

The decision was taken after a series of meetings held by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with senior government officials on Thursday.

Shopkeepers will have to adhere to strict social-distancing measures, officials said. Several shops in Mumbai and other parts of the state have already painted boxes/circles at a distance of three feet for customers to ensure social distancing is followed.

“All shops selling essential commodities, groceries and medicines are allowed to operate 24x7. It is mandatory for them to fully adhere to social distancing measures, enforce gaps with marking & ensure sanitation and cleanliness,” the chief minister’s office tweeted after the meeting.

The state government is also working on locating and providing necessary help to all those labourers and pilgrims from other states who are stuck in Maharashtra due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown that was enforced from Wednesday. CM Thackeray has issued a directive to this effect.

“CM Uddhav Thackerayji has asked all district collectors to reach out to all those from other states such as pilgrims, labourers, etc, stuck in Maharashtra due to the lockdown and ensure that they are looked after by the state authorities. Likewise, to connect with those from Maharashtra, stuck in other states and to help @CMOMaharashtra connect with other CMOs [Chief Minister Offices] and ensure they are comfortable,” said Aaditya Thackeray, state tourism minister in a series of tweets on late Thursday evening.