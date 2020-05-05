e-paper
Mumbai News / Fadnavis trolled: Maharashtra BJP approaches police across state

Fadnavis trolled: Maharashtra BJP approaches police across state

mumbai Updated: May 06, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
After submitting a complaint to Mumbai police commissioner against social media trolls, who have been using unparliamentary language against former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra on Tuesday started a campaign, with all district units in the state submitting similar complaints to their concerned police commissioners.

The complaint also alleged that false cases are being filed against BJP workers and paid trolls are targeting Opposition leaders like Fadnavis. “There is a worrisome law and order scenario in the state and with respect to this, the BJP state unit has submitted complaints to police commissioners across the state,’’ said a statement from the BJP.

“In the last few days, media is being gagged, those who criticise the state government have police cases filed against them, the state Governor has faced comments that are unconstitutional and threats of encounter are being made against former CM Fadnavis on social media,’’ added the statement.

