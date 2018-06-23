 Family of four commits suicide in Mumbai’s Bandra over financial trouble | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Family of four commits suicide in Mumbai’s Bandra over financial trouble

A suicide note recovered from the house mentioned that the family was committing suicide due to financial woes, police said.

mumbai Updated: Jun 23, 2018 20:22 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
The family lived in Building no.2 in the Government Colony in Bandra (east). A suicide note was recovered from the house.
The family lived in Building no.2 in the Government Colony in Bandra (east). A suicide note was recovered from the house.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by consuming insecticide at their house in the Government Colony in suburban Bandra, police said.

The incident came to light in the afternoon and police said that the family might have committed suicide some time after midnight, a police official said.

The family lived in Building no.2 in the Government Colony in Bandra (east) and a suicide note recovered from the house mentioned that they were taking this step due to financial woes, said Rajendra Patil, Senior Inspector, Kherwadi police station.

He identified the deceased as Rajesh Bhingare(45), wife Ashwini(40) and sons Tushar(23) and Gaurang(19).

“Neighbours informed the police who rushed to the spot and then sent all the four to Sion Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. They had consumed insecticide,” Patil said.

On Friday, three members of a family had allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to depression over their daughter’s death, in Machchimar Nagar in south Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area.

