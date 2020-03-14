Father-son held for forging HC order

mumbai

Azad Maidan police arrested a Pune-based businessman and his son for allegedly making a false Bombay high court order to save their house from being seized by Tata Capital Financial Services.

The duo had mortgaged their properties —two row houses — with the non-banking financial service provider in 2016 for a ₹2-crore loan.

The accused Vasant Mishrilal Parakh, 57, and his son Vipul Vasant Parakh, 28, are residents of Market Yard in Pune.

After the Parakhs defaulted in repayment of the loan, Pune district magistrate on June 22, 2018 issued an order to seize the row houses under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002.

On February 6, 2020 when government officials and the representatives of the non-banking financial service provider had gone to take possession of the properties, the family had told them following a writ petition filed by them, the high court on January 28 stayed the attachment of the property till February 6.

“In view of the said order, the officials had returned. However, it was later revealed the order was fake and the HC was informed about the same. Following this, the high court decree department’s deputy registrar Vijay Janardan Sawant lodged an FIR against Parakh family,” said a police officer.

Acting on the court’s complaint, the police arrested the duo under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two were produced before magistrate N N Joshi of 64th court on Friday and were remanded in police custody till March 19.