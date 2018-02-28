Finish work on 55 chronic flooding spots in Mumbai by April, says Ajoy Mehta

After being under attack for the city areas flooding during last year’s monsoon, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has directed the additional municipal commissioner to keep track of the pre-monsoon work and complete it by April this year.

Out of the 155 chronic flooding spots identified last year, the BMC plans to finish work on 55 spots. Chronic spots are where water takes longer to recede in case of heavy rains.

The 55 chronic flooding spots include areas near Elphinstone Road station and Hindamata junction, which had led to inquiries and blame game between the BMC and Western Railway, last year.

On August 29, 2017, water-logging was reported in Parel, Elphinstone Road and Sion, among other places; possibly caused by blocked culverts along the railway line near Elphinstone Road station, civic body had then noted. Senior BMC officials had said that the responsibilities lie with the Railway.

However, considering the priority, the BMC will begin converting pipe drains into box drains, below the railway car shed at the junction of Elphinstone Road station. The BMC will also construct a manhole on the storm water drain, passing through Central and Western Railway station. The work was pending since three years.

Mehta has also directed additional municipal commissioner (city) to coordinate with different agencies and BMC departments to ensure that utilities like water and gas pipeline, trees coming in the way of conversion of arch drain into box drain at the spot is expeditiously shifted.

Some other spots include P D’Mello Road, Dr BA road, Pratiksha Nagar among others.