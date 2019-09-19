FIR filed in Mahim ceiling collapse that killed one

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:22 IST

The Mahim police recently registered a first information report (FIR) against a man for allegedly carrying out illegal renovation at his rented flat on the first floor, leading to a ceiling collapse on the ground floor. Gajraj Mahimkar, 63, who lived on the ground floor and was also the accused’s landlord, died owing to the ceiling collapse on September 12.

According to Mahimkar’s nephew Darshan Ravanang, who filed the complaint, Mahimkar had last year submitted a written complaint to the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the illegal renovation.

However, relatives of the tenant Mobin Petiwala said the FIR is baseless.

“The FIR is baseless and false. The building was constructed in the 1960s and needed urgent repairs. The repair was carried last year. The slab fell because it had become very weak. We did not carry any repair work this year.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:22 IST