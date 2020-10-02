e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Fire at shopping complex in Thane, none injured

Fire at shopping complex in Thane, none injured

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:22 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A major fire broke out at a shopping complex in Hiranandani Estate along the Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Friday morning.

The fire, which gutted around eight shops in the complex, was doused four hours after it began. The reason for the fire was unknown and no one was injured. Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers were sent to the spot to contain the blaze.

As per the fire officials, the fire broke out in a wine shop in Arcadia Shopping Mall around 8.10 am on Friday morning. The eight shops on the ground floor which include a wine shop, medical shops, stationery and gift shops, hardware, mobile repair and sweet shops were damaged.

Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane, said, “Eye witnesses informed that the fire broke in the wine shop due to a short circuit but our team is yet to ascertain the source. It took four hours to douse the fire. It was brought under control at around 12.30 pm. The enclosed space of the shopping complex made access difficult for the fire vehicles leading to the spread of fire.”

A fire brigade official said, “All the shops in the complex were closed when the fire began, so it spread rapidly inside the complex. We are trying to find the reason behind the fire.”

Amit Jadeja, 42, owner of one of the shops, Shreeji Telecom, was the first to reach the spot after a watchman in the nearby building informed him about the fire.

He said, “I stay near the shop and therefore I received a call from some of my friends and a watchman that they saw few sparks near the wine shop. I immediately reached the spot and called the wine shop owner. Till he came, there were three four sparks and fire started spreading to other shops. We could not open the wine shop to douse the fire and called the fire brigade. My shop is safe as it was five shops away from the fire.”

