  Sunday, Jun 24, 2018
1 dead as fire breaks out in building in south Mumbai’s Charni Road

The fire broke out around 6pm and was confined to the second and third floor of the three-storey Kothari House situated close to Central Plaza cinema

mumbai Updated: Jun 24, 2018 21:42 IST
Agencies
Mumbai
Fire engines at Kothari House near Center Plaza Cinema in Mumbai.
Fire engines at Kothari House near Center Plaza Cinema in Mumbai.(HT Photo)

A fire broke out on Sunday evening in a building in south Mumbai’s Charni Road area and eight fire engines were rushed for firefighting operations, an official said.

News agency ANI reported that one person was killed in the incident.

He said that the fire, which broke out around 6pm, was confined to the second and third floor of the three-storey Kothari House situated close to Central Plaza cinema.

Firefighting and search operations are underway, the official added.

“A wooden staircase connecting the second and third floor collapsed after getting gutted in the fire,” he said.

