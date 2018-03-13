Fire breaks out in commercial complex near Mumbai, no one injured

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of Samarth Arcade complex at Uthalsar in Thane on Tuesday. No one was injured.

Fire department officials evacuated seven patients and staff of a nursing home located on the first floor of the six-storey building.

The fire started in a builder’s office which was completely burnt in the fire.Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

“No one was injured, but we evacuated two patients, a two-day-old baby, two relatives of patients and two staff members of Prathamesh Nursing Home from the building’s first floor. It was just a precautionary measure. The nursing home was not affected,” said Santosh Kadam, in charge of RDMC.

“Builder Sanjay Bhalerao’s office was shut when the fire started. Smoke started billowing out of the window and people realised that there was a fire,” said Kadam. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

Fire officer Chandrakant Davle suffered minor injuries, Kadam said.

The Samarth Arcade Complex has been sealed by the RDMC team.

“The building has been sealed as a precautionary measure. The nursing home and the other commercial offices in the building will remain closed for a few days,” said Kadam.

Shashikant Kale, chief fire officer of Thane Municipal Corporation, said most offices in the building has not compiled with fire-safety norms. “We have asked all office owners of the building to provide fire-safety documents and will take action accordingly. The building will remain sealed until the documents are checked and the safety measures are followed by the office owners,” said Kale.