Fire brigade to use online system to keep tab on 2.98 lakh buildings in Mumbai

To ensure better fire safety for 2.98 lakh buildings in Mumbai, the fire brigade pans to introduce a new software to keep a tab on fire compliance norms. Last week, fire brigade’s building inspection system received a green signal from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Information Technology department. The fire brigade will soon appoint a contractor to design the software.

The system was first announced in 2016 by chief fire officer P Rahangdale. This system was planned to issue online fire compliance certificate and send automated reminders to defaulters. However, the system was stuck in red tape since 2016.

Following the Kamala Mills fire, which killed 14 people and injured twice as many, it came to light that less than 1% of Mumbai’s building adhere to biannual fire compliance procedures. This prodded the BMC to allocate Rs1.30 crore in the 2018-19 budget for the new system.

Deputy chief fire officer R Chaudhary said, “We had drafted the software and its scope, and forwarded the proposal to the IT department for approval. Last week, the department sent it back and suggested minor changes. That should be done within a week. We will then float tenders for it.”

The software will help fire brigade monitor compliance of fire safety norms in buildings regularly. It will issue reminders to defaulter and notices through e-mails. It will help the fire brigade compile data on buildings that are non-compliant.