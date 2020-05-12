e-paper
Mumbai News / Fire in Ulhasnagar building lying empty since lockdown doused in 2 hrs

Fire in Ulhasnagar building lying empty since lockdown doused in 2 hrs

A fire brigade official said that the cause of fire was not yet clear and it took two hours to douse it.

mumbai Updated: May 12, 2020 16:29 IST
Ankita G Menon |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Kalyan
The fire occurred on the fifth and sixth floor of the empty commercial building in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.
The fire occurred on the fifth and sixth floor of the empty commercial building in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. (Rishikesh Choudhary./ HT Photo)
         

Two floors of a commercial building in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar caught fire on Tuesday morning. However, no casualties were reported as the building was empty due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The blaze occurred at around 9:45 am in the two top floors of the six-storey building that belongs to Kumar Infra India Limited, located near Chopda Court in the city. The fire brigade reached the spot around 10 am with four water tankers. One water tanker each was later sent by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Century Rayon.

“The fire was caught around 9:45 am, we reached the spot around 10am and took almost two hours to douse the fire. The fifth and sixth floor of the building had to be cooled down completely for half an hour after the fire was doused. The reason for the fire is not clear. However, the building has remained shut for a long time now,” said Sandip Asekar, Sub Officer, Fire Department, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Although some parts of the structure had a glass façade, fire officials said they did not find it very difficult to douse the fire nor did they experience suffocation.

