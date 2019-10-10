e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Five years on, man wanted for murder, rape held

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:17 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old man, who was wanted for 11 serious offences, including murders, rape, extortion and dacoity, since 2014. The accused, Arumugam Raja Jothimani Devendra – known by the aliases Kundumani Raja and Peta Raj – had been in hiding since March and was nabbed from Kandivli.He was wanted in one murder and one rape case in Mumbai.

In March 2014, Arumugam stabbed a 25-year-old man, slit his throat and then dumped his body in a forest off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. “He used to reside at Aarey Colony at the time,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

On May 26, 2014, Arumugam and his three aides barged into a house at Aarey Colony and raped a 22-year-old woman at knife point. “The accused had stabbed the survivor’s husband and made a video of the incident,” said police inspector Sagar Sivalkar of unit 12.

Following this, he fled to his native place in Tamil Nadu. Here, he was involved in four murder cases, including a double murder case in 2016 for which he was arrested. In 2018, he released on bail.

In March this year, Arumugam murdered another man in Tamil Nadu and then fled to Mumbai and rented a room in Kandivli. Based on a tip off, a team led by assistant police inspector Atul Avhad of unit 12 laid a trap and arrested him on Wednesday. The accused confessed to the crime, said Santosh Rastogi, joint commissioner of police of the crime branch.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:17 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News