Following complaints, BEST announces ‘kindness package’ for electric consumers

mumbai

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:12 IST

Following several complaints from consumers over exorbitant bills, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Saturday announced a ‘kindness package’ for all its electricity consumers in Mumbai.

Based on orders issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), BEST will allow consumers to pay their bills in three easy monthly instalments (EMIs) if the bill is double than the average for the period between March-May.

In case consumers have been billed in excess, the excess amount will be credited to the consumers. The delayed payment charges and interest on arrears will also be based on the actual consumption, a press note issued by the electric division stated. It also said that as a policy, power supply was not disconnected during lockdown.

BEST has initiated actual meter reading in non-containment zones since June 16. Since actual meter reading was suspended in March, consumers were being billed on an average of the previous three months. The undertaking supplies power to 10 lakh consumers in the island city.