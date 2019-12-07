e-paper
Foot overbridge at Ambivli to be ready by Jan

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:05 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

The new foot overbridge (FOB) at Ambivli railway station undertaken by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) may soon be ready for the commuters.

“The old FOB towards Kalyan-end of the Ambivli station was dismantled last year,” said a senior official from MRVC.

“It was around 50 years old and in a dilapidated state. However, the work of new foot overbridge was carried out two to three months back and will be completed by the end of December. By new year, the FOB will be open for commuters,” said the official.

The Ambivli station has two foot overbridges, including the new one.

One at Kasara end was constructed by Army officials, after the Elphinstone stampede incident on September 29, 2017, which claimed 23 lives.

“The railway station is crowded. There are maximum takers for the FOB towards Kalyan-end, compared to the one at Kasara-end,” said Nisha Singh, 34, a regular commuter from Ambivli.

“We hope the FOB is completed on the given deadline. We also urge the railway authorities to clear the encroachment near the space where ends of this FoB is designed,” said Rahul Kadam, 40, commuter from Ambivli.

Besides the new 24-metre-long and 6-metre-wide Ambivli FOB, three other foot overbridges will be ready by January 2020.

“The construction of the other three foot overbridges at Titwala, Vasind and Atgaon stations is on. The work will be completed by January next year,” added the railway official.

