Forest officials to start removing muck from watering holes at Karnala bird sanctuary

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:47 IST
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Birds at Karnala bird sanctuary may not get enough water as water holes made at various spots to collect rainwater is filled with mud after a landslide in the first week of August.

Forest officials will remove the muck and soil to ensure birds get water.

Pradeep Chavan, forest official, Karnala bird sanctuary, said, “Many winter birds will start coming in. The work of removing debris will start soon.”

He said the work, which will cost Rs5 lakh, will take time as the area affected by the landslide is huge.

“It is a slope and working on such terrain is difficult,” said Chavan.

The forest officials feel that extended monsoon and erratic downpour has already affected the schedule of the visitor birds.

Officials have got support from NGOs in removing muck and have appealed to nature lovers to contribute.

A small pond has been built and artificial depressions made to collect rain water.

“We have to remove the muck else we might have to get tanker water supply,” said an official.

Install no honking signs

Karnala bird sanctuary is located off Mumbai-Pune Expressway and there is continuous honking in the area.

The forest officials have asked highway authority to install no honking signs near the sanctuary area.

Chavan said, “Off late, there honking has increased, disturbing the peace and quiet atmosphere. We have asked highway officials to install signages indicating that this is no-honking zone.”

Environmentalist Isaac Kehimkar said, “If a highway is near a sanctuary, the speed limit and no- honking warning should be displayed.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:47 IST

