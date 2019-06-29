Former journalist molested in Mumbai, man arrested

A former journalist, who was out on her morning walk, was allegedly molested by a 30-year-old man at Carter Road in Bandra on Friday. The Khar police later arrested the accused a few metres away from the spot. The accused is a resident of a slum in Santacruz and works as a mason.

According to the police, the woman was walking on the promenade around 6.30am when the accused, Naushad Ahmed, obstructed her path. She ignored him at first, but when he repeatedly kept coming in her way, she confronted him and told him to walk properly. Ahmed started arguing with the woman. Realising that he was inebriated, the woman tried to walk away from the spot. However, Ahmed lunged at her and touched her inappropriately, said police.

The woman yelled at him and then called the police. Ahmed had, however, fled from the spot by then. A team from Khar police station then reached Carter Road, where the woman provided them with a description of the man.

“We sent a team to search for the man and around half an hour later, found him a few metres away from the spot ,” said an officer from Khar police station. The police then sent Ahmed for a medical examination and found he was heavily intoxicated.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 01:22 IST