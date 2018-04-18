Four cybercrime stations, 186 cops to curb cases in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned four more police stations for Mumbai and greater Mumbai to deal with the steadily increasing cybercrime cases. A police official said, within few days an official government resolution will be passed in this regard. Around 186 trained police personnel will be posted at each police station.

They will be reporting to the deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Akhbar Pathan.

A look at cybercrime in Mumbai shows that the number of cases detected is going down.

In 2016, 928 cybercrime cases were registered while 203 cases were detected. In 2017, 1,361 cybercrime cases were registered in which, 197 cases were detected. Special Inspector General Brijesh Singh, said, “With the increasing number of cybercrimes it was important to increase the capacity and capability to tackle these crimes. We are also equipping our officials with state-of-the-art technology.”

Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police, state cyber, said, “Four new police stations for Mumbai have been sanctioned to ensure speedy investigations and detection of cybercrimes. The state has started 43 new police stations, each one in every district and also started 51 cyber labs.”