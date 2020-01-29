FRA warns of action if colleges provide false info in fee hike draft

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:18 IST

After receiving fee proposals from institutes that shared fake or wrong information, to get higher fees approved, the Maharashtra Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has warned the institutes of punitive action.

In a recent circular, the FRA has quoted section 20(2) of the Maharashtra Aided Private Professional Educational Institution (Regulation of Fee and Admission) Act, 2015, which proposes imprisonment for up to six months for institute officials if found at fault.

“It has come to the notice of this authority that information, particularly relating to approval of staff and their continuation till the relevant period is prima facie wrong or incorrect, despite submitting an affidavit along with their fee proposal claiming that all submitted information is true and correct,” read the circular.

The circular further reiterates the point that such institutes who have submitted fee proposals should once again verify all details to avoid action.

“If information shared by the college is incorrect, rectify or amend the mistake and accordingly inform the authority [FRA] immediately. This shall apply to those proposals which have been disposed of already as well as those proposals waiting for approvals,” said the circular.

This is not the first time that the FRA has given out a strict warning to institutes. In December, owing to an increase in the number of fee revision review applications from state institutes, FRA made it very clear that money spent by any institute on unauthorised or unapproved staff will not be considered for revision of annual fees.