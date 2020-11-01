e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Free WiFi in two villages of Thane district ensure uninterrupted online classes

Free WiFi in two villages of Thane district ensure uninterrupted online classes

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:12 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

Two villages in Thane district have provided free WiFi to students and made arrangements for them to access it so that they do not miss online classes during the lockdown. The initiative was taken as most children in the villages did not have a good internet connection to attend classes.

The common router is installed in Vehlonde and Dalkhan villages in Shahpur Taluka, Thane district.

Jithesh Vishe, deputy Sarpanch, Vehlonde village, said, “We had set up WiFi, CCTV and speakers across the village in 2014 itself. During the pandemic, we made use of the speakers to make announcements. The CCTV cameras were helpful to know if social distancing was followed and the WiFi was a boon for the students to continue their studies. Most of our villages come under forest land and hence we have more of tribal population. Not everyone has the privilege of smartphones. Hence, we make use of the digitalised classroom where a few children from tribal villages come together to take notes.”

Vehlonde village, which does not have a single Covid case, is situated near Tansa river, around 45km from Kalyan.

In Dalkhan village, situated more than 60km from Kalyan, WiFi routers have been arranged in various parts so that the children could study from their homes and maintain social distancing during the lockdown.

“There are some areas where a handful of students come together to study and help each other if they have doubts or need any help during the online classes. Some families do not have smartphones. They share with others of their same age, thus indulging in group study,” said Bhagwan Mokashi, Sarpanch (additional charge), Dalkhan Village.

“Our teacher lives in a different village and it is not possible for her to travel all the way during the lockdown. So, she comes online at a stipulated time. We all gather around the phone, put it on speaker and follow her instructions daily. Initially, we had certain connectivity issues but since the WiFi has been set up, we can attend classes regularly and from our homes itself,” said Atharva Munde, a Class 4 student at Zilla Parishad School, Thane.

Dr Rupali Satpute, chief executive officer (additional charge), Thane Zilla Parishad, said, “Within Thane district, there are various such initiatives taken by the village Panchayat to provide better facilities. We appreciate such efforts and also use it as a motivation for others to follow suit.”

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Orthodox priest injured in shooting, assailant flees: French Police
Orthodox priest injured in shooting, assailant flees: French Police
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In