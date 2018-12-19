From January, Mumbaikars may get free Wi-Fi on WR local trains

From January-end, Mumbaiites taking the western railway (WR) route will be able to browse the Internet for free while travelling in local and outstation trains. This will be possible as the railways has proposed to provide free WiFi inside its trains.

The service provider who will provide internet facility in the trains will install the necessary devices in individual train compartments and in the motor coaches of the trains, WR sources said. This will provide the users non-stop Internet connection during their commute. However, a cap will be imposed on downloading and browsing of audio-visual content on the free Wi-Fi .

The free Wi-Fi will be initially introduced in outstation trains including Rajdhani Express, August Kranti Express and Shatbadi Express trains and will then be introduced in local trains in the city.

An open tender will be invited by the WR, post which internet services will be started.

“To start with, the internet facility will be introduced in premium outstation trains. Later, it will be made available in all the trains on the WR route,” said Aarti Singh Parihar, senior divisional commercial manager, WR.

Passenger activists welcomed the move and said the free Wi-Fi will aid passenger safety. “As there are areas where the mobile connectivity shuts down, the Wi-Fi will help commuters stay in touch with their families. Commuters who travel long-distance every day for work will benefit the most as they will be able to finish their work on-board the train,” said Lata Argade, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:38 IST