FYJC admissions: 39,122 aspirants yet to secure a seat in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

mumbai

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:25 IST

A total of 39,122 students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are yet to confirm their admissions after third merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) was declared on August 1. The students can now participate in the special merit list which would be out on August 9.

In the third merit list announced on Thursday, 50,636 students were allotted a seat. As per the data provided by the state education department, 22,778 students were not allotted any college. They can now participate in the special round. Along with them, 16,344 students who have not confirmed their admissions despite being allotted the college of their first preference can participate in the process from the special round. “The special round will be open for students who have not been able to get admission so far. Even those who missed out on one or more of the previous rounds, as they failed to confirm their admissions, can do so now,” said an official from the state education department on the condition of anonymity.

Minority colleges, which have 50% seats reserved under the minority quota, will be able to surrender their quota seats before the special round.

“Students who are yet to get a seat need not worry as they can claim surrendered seats even in the prominent minority colleges,” said the official.

The special merit list for FYJC would be declared at 6pm on August 9.

It will be the last merit-based round after which admissions will be made on a first-come, first-served basis as against vacant seats.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 22:25 IST