Gangster’s ‘aide’ booked for extortion

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:58 IST

A Mazagaon developer on Thursday has lodged an FIR against a person who tried to extort money from him claiming to be an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel. The accused also threatened to kill the developer if he fails to pay.

The 52-year-old developer, who is into construction business since the past 10 years, in his complaint stated that on March 14 he received a message from an unknown number. The person identified himself as Salman Rampuri, demanded money and threatened the developer. However, the complainant did not pay heed.

On the same day, the employees informed the complainant that Salman Rampuri along with few other people, had visited the office and abused and threatened the staff, the police said.

“The same day the developer received a phone call from Rampuri who threatened to kill him and asked him to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to his father-in-law Ahmed Langda, who is a close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel,” said a police officer from Byculla police station.

Police have registered a case under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, to commit extortion) and 506-2 (death threat) of Indian Penal Code against the accused and investigating the case further.