e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Gangster’s ‘aide’ booked for extortion

Gangster’s ‘aide’ booked for extortion

mumbai Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:58 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

A Mazagaon developer on Thursday has lodged an FIR against a person who tried to extort money from him claiming to be an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel. The accused also threatened to kill the developer if he fails to pay.

The 52-year-old developer, who is into construction business since the past 10 years, in his complaint stated that on March 14 he received a message from an unknown number. The person identified himself as Salman Rampuri, demanded money and threatened the developer. However, the complainant did not pay heed.

On the same day, the employees informed the complainant that Salman Rampuri along with few other people, had visited the office and abused and threatened the staff, the police said.

“The same day the developer received a phone call from Rampuri who threatened to kill him and asked him to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to his father-in-law Ahmed Langda, who is a close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel,” said a police officer from Byculla police station.

Police have registered a case under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, to commit extortion) and 506-2 (death threat) of Indian Penal Code against the accused and investigating the case further.

top news
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘An inspiration for all’: PM lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative for Sunday’s ‘Janta Curfew’
‘An inspiration for all’: PM lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative for Sunday’s ‘Janta Curfew’
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news