Girls more sure of their career choice than boys, reveals survey

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:04 IST

Girls have more clarity about what they want to take up as a career compared to boys, a recent survey conducted by a city school has revealed.

Sion-based DS High School interviewed a total of 344 Class 10 students —153 girls and 174 boys — to understand their career choices and to guide them for the same. While 70% girls had clarity about what they want to study and pursue as a career, only 47% boys said they knew what they wanted to do.

A series of aptitude tests were conducted by the school and all the children were interviewed for the survey.

The survey also revealed that 30% girls wanted to appear for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, defence exams etc. while only 13% boys showed interest in writing these exams.

“A lot of girls we spoke to said they aspire to bring about a social change. They said that taking competitive exams and becoming IAS/IPS officers would allow them to take up such jobs,” said Prajakta Bhatkar, psychologist and counsellor at the school.

Bhatkar said a large number of girls had good management skills and better critical faculty compared to boys.

The school also spoke to parents to understand their expectations from the future careers of their children.

Most parents said they would allow their children to choose their career.

Rajendra Pradhan, trustee, DS High School said, “This is a very positive picture. It is good to see that parents are respectful of students’ wishes and do not impose their expectations on their children. They are also well aware of the importance of career tests and career counselling in the changing times.”