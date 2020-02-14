Glass façade, blocked passages of Andheri building made firefighting tough

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:00 IST

A major fire broke out in a commercial building in Marol, in Andheri (East) on Thursday morning. The fire started around 11.30am on the second floor and was confined to the server room. No injuries have been reported but the fire quickly escalated from level three to level four. By evening, the fire had been brought under control, but search operations continued into the night, to ensure no one was trapped in the premises.

The four-storey building is a ground-plus-four-storey commercial structure in Rolta Technology Park, which has two other buildings, in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) enclave in Marol. Fire officials said the building had been shut for a year and it is unlikely anyone was inside.

A senior fire official said the fire, which started around 11.30am, quickly escalated from level three to level four, which is considered “major”. The levels are defined as per intensity and call for different levels of firefighting protocol. Twelve fire engines, nine jumbo tankers and nearly 100 firemen were sent to douse the fire. Officials said that the firefighting system of the building was not functional, which made it difficult to control the fire initially.

Firefighters faced difficulties while trying to douse the fire as the building had a glass facade building with no ventilation. The roof was covered and passage areas were encroached making movement inside the building difficult. The fire damaged electric wiring, computers, furniture and files in the server room on the second floor.

Officials suspect a short circuit may have caused the fire.

Chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, “Four firefighting jets were in operation with breathing apparatus set, as heavy smoke had filled the entire premise of the structure. Simultaneously, search operation is going on for any trapped persons.” Rahangdale said an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire. “Because of aluminium cladding, glass facade and no ventilation, situation was intense. MIDC fire officials will be asked to produce all the permissions including roof top covering and inspection or notice issued to building. Further action and cause of fire will be ascertained after investigation,” he said.